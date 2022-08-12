Bullish insiders bet US$1.1m on Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hasbro Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Christian Cocks for US$905k worth of shares, at about US$89.71 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$78.64). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12.60k shares for US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 6.50k shares, for US$653k. Overall, Hasbro insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Hasbro

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Hasbro insiders own 5.8% of the company, worth about US$630m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hasbro Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hasbro shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Hasbro insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hasbro (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

