Bullish insiders bet AU$1.1m on Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE)

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cryosite Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non Executive Director Andrew Kroger for AU$671k worth of shares, at about AU$0.43 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.70. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Cryosite insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Cryosite Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Cryosite insiders own 54% of the company, worth about AU$18m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cryosite Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Cryosite insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cryosite. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cryosite.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

