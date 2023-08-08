Bullish Gamelancer Media Insiders Loaded Up On CA$1.9m Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSE:GMNG) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gamelancer Media

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Max Desmarais for CA$1m worth of shares, at about CA$0.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Gamelancer Media share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Gamelancer Media insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Gamelancer Media Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Gamelancer Media. In total, insiders bought CA$1.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Gamelancer Media insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about CA$23m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gamelancer Media Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Gamelancer Media. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Gamelancer Media has 5 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

