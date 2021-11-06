Bullish Foran Mining Corporation (CVE:FOM) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$2.0m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Foran Mining Corporation (CVE:FOM) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Foran Mining

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Foran Mining

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Chairman Daniel Myerson for CA$700k worth of shares, at about CA$0.18 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$2.33. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Foran Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about CA$0.29. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Foran Mining is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Foran Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Foran Mining insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Chief Financial Officer James Steels bought CA$70k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Foran Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Story continues

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Foran Mining insiders own about CA$103m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Foran Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Foran Mining. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Foran Mining has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.