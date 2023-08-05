Bullish First Busey Insiders Loaded Up On US$1.2m Of Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Busey

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, George Barr, sold US$271k worth of shares at a price of US$24.65 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$21.74). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.2m for 60.14k shares. But insiders sold 38.00k shares worth US$938k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Busey insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At First Busey Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at First Busey. In total, insiders bought US$535k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of First Busey

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.5% of First Busey shares, worth about US$78m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Busey Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in First Busey shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First Busey you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

