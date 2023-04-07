Bullish Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$539k bet

Insiders who acquired US$539k worth of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock at an average price of US$2.30 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 38% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$467k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In fact, the recent purchase by William Rouhana was the biggest purchase of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.99). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$539k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders have about 3.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.7m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

