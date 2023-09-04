Bullish Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Insiders Loaded Up On CA$5.2m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Victor Dodig for CA$3.0m worth of shares, at about CA$58.08 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$54.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce insiders own about CA$25m worth of shares. That equates to 0.05% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

