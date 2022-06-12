Bullish Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$982k bet

The recent 3.8% drop in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:BXMT) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$982k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$32.73 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$891k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Henry Nassau bought US$982k worth of shares at a price of US$32.73 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$29.69. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Henry Nassau.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Blackstone Mortgage Trust insiders own about US$60m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Blackstone Mortgage Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Blackstone Mortgage Trust insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

