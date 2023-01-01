Bullish The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£2.5m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Berkeley Group Holdings

The CEO & Executive Director Rob Perrins made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£1.8m worth of shares at a price of UK£36.95 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£37.73 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Berkeley Group Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Berkeley Group Holdings insiders own about UK£80m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Berkeley Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Berkeley Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Berkeley Group Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Berkeley Group Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Berkeley Group Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

