Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Forecasts

Shareholders in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Conformis' five analysts is for revenues of US$61m in 2020, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 16% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.45. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$51m and losses of US$0.51 per share in 2020. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:CFMS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 8th 2020

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 16%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Conformis is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Conformis is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at Conformis.

