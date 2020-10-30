Bullish: Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 5.2% to US$43.44 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Inter Parfums is for revenues of US$503m in 2020, implying an uncomfortable 11% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 26% to US$0.84 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$443m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.46 in 2020. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$47.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Inter Parfums, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$39.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Inter Parfums shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Inter Parfums' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 11%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Inter Parfums' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Inter Parfums.

