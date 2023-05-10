Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Huge Upgrade To Their Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) Forecasts

Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Peninsula Energy has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 14% to AU$0.16 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Peninsula Energy's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$23m in 2023. This would be a satisfactory 7.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.0097 per share this year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.0053 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$0.37, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Peninsula Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$0.40 and the most bearish at AU$0.34 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Peninsula Energy is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Peninsula Energy's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 7.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 0.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Peninsula Energy is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Peninsula Energy.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Peninsula Energy analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

