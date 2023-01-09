Bullish Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) insiders filled their treasuries with US$20m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amyris

The Independent Director L. Doerr made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$1.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.43. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.35m shares worth US$20m. On the other hand they divested 158.52k shares, for US$387k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Amyris insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Amyris Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Amyris. Independent Director L. Doerr spent US$20m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Amyris

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Amyris insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about US$107m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amyris Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Amyris. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Amyris has 3 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

