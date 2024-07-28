Bullied with scissors and finding inner peace: how Tom Daley became a Olympic hero

Tom Daley has become a figurehead for Team GB acting as a mentor to younger team-mates - Getty Images/Al Bello

It was during Tom Daley’s first BBC television appearance way back in 2007 that the sports presenter Chris Hollins made what felt like a throwaway observation. “A few calculations,” Hollins breezily noted. “Tom should still be around in 2024; he’d have reached the ripe old age of 30 by then.”

The 13-year-old Daley had just won a national senior title and was being invited on to the BBC Breakfast sofa to discuss the possibility of becoming Britain’s youngest Olympian.

Fast-forward almost 17 years and Daley was carrying the Union flag along the Seine at his fifth Olympics and, with fellow flag bearer Helen Glover, replicating the pose that Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio struck in the film Titanic.

With its vast physical demands, it is unprecedented for a diver off the high 10m board to achieve such a wide span of success. Daley’s Zimbabwe-born coach Jane Figueiredo says that he now stands with the American Greg Louganis and the Italian Klaus Dibiasi among the three GOATS in men’s diving history.

“Almost like you have Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in tennis, you have Dibiasi, Louganis and Daley,” she tells me. “That’s not just me saying that – the diving world loves Tom. He is among the greats – 100 per cent.”

Daley is, according to multiple sources, also still the diver that the dominant Chinese most fear and, with the possible exception of Andy Murray, no British athlete in Paris commands the same global breadth of attention.

But such longevity has come at a cost. “His body is pretty beaten up,” says Figueiredo ahead of Monday’s Olympic final and his comeback following almost two years out.

So how did we get here…and what does the diving world really make of Tom Daley?

Daley's comeback is as impressive as it is unlikely, as he gets ready to appear in his fifth Games - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

The mentors

Andy Banks can still remember first seeing an eight-year-old Tom Daley but, unlike most coaches who unearth a diamond, does not claim that he instantly knew how good he was. “I turned around and said to the coaches: ‘That boy will not make a diver’. In my defence, I hadn’t seen him dive into the pool. He just stood crying, refusing to get on the board let alone jump off it.”

Banks’s perspective would flip completely when he actually saw Daley with his emotions in check: “The talent was extreme – teaching him to dive was easy – the challenge was staying ahead of him.”

Daley’s passion was also extreme and, as is so often the case, geographical good fortune was also crucial. The Daley family lived 15 minutes from a diving set-up in Plymouth that Banks was transforming after converting a cafe into a dry-water gym.

There was also the option of swimming but Daley took one glance at the diving board and never looked back. “It’s like being on a roller-coaster,” he said.

Daley's first coach, Andy Banks, remembers seeing him crying refusing to get on the board and thinking: 'that boy will not a make a diver' - Paul Lewis

The emotional challenges remained considerable. “He was Jekyll and Hyde on training camps; great during the day and then the evening he was homesick,” says Banks. “He once said to the chaperone, ‘I would rather be dead than be on this training camp’.” Banks would use the analogy of Peter Pan to get into Daley’s young mind and he gradually learnt to manage what they called “a cycle of doom”.

A supportive family was also critical and, in dad Rob, he had what he calls “my biggest cheerleader”. They would go everywhere together and loved upsetting the odds against older opponents. Rob proudly kept folders of cuttings about his son and, before London had even won the right to host the Olympics, Daley drew a picture of himself next to the words ‘London 2012’.

That particular premonition duly became fast-tracked and he became the youngest Olympian in Beijing. Banks can remember cramming all the media that suddenly decamped to Devon into two squash courts at the diving club. “The Mail sent a photographer just to take a picture of the media scrum,” he recalls “But I had three goals for him in 2008 – be proud of your performance; learn as much as possible and have fun. He came seventh and I thought, ‘job done’.”

It was clear from early on that Daley was a special talent - AFP/Leon Neal

The boy turns man

Daley’s diving progress might have been meteoric but his teenage years were almost unimaginably challenging. The reaction from other schoolchildren to having a nationally famous pupil could not have been more varied. The Year 7s would crowd for autographs but some fellow Year 9s became resentful. Daley would have objects like scissors thrown at him and be randomly rugby tackled to the floor without warning. It got to the stage where he would get injured and felt frightened for his wellbeing, moving to Plymouth College where he was offered a sports scholarship.

“Plymouth is big enough to count and small enough to care – they look after their own,” said Banks, who says that the city again rallied when tragedy struck. Daley’s dad was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006; simply telling his three sons (Daley has two younger brothers, Will and Ben) that he was shaving his head for charity. But a second tumour grew even more aggressively in 2011 and Daley was telephoned while competing in Fort Lauderdale and told to come home urgently.

Rob opened his eyes for the first time in 24 hours when Tom walked through the door before dying shortly after his son’s 17th birthday. He had lived to see Daley become 2009 world champion but not the London Olympics, where Daley took an emotional bronze. There were World, European and Commonwealth titles before the Rio Games but Daley left Brazil desperately disappointed to miss the individual final while taking synchronised bronze.

Daley now says that he “tortured” himself in 2012 and 2016 and that it was only in Tokyo, when he won gold with Matty Lee and individual bronze, that he felt able to dive without wrapping his self worth in the outcome. “I started letting go of the things that didn’t matter,” he says.

He had also come out as gay in 2017 and, in an appearance the following year on Desert Island Discs, it is striking to hear him associate long-time feelings of being different with his success. “I always felt like I had to overachieve to disguise the part of me that I always thought was considered wrong,” he said. “You want to prove that you are not less than; that you are something.”

Daley finally got his hands on an Olympic gold thanks to victory in the Men's Synchronised 10m alongside Matty Lee in Tokyo - Getty Images/Clive Rose

Team-mates and rivals

Noah Williams will partner Daley in Monday’s 10m synchronised platform. The fact that Williams is already the fifth Briton with whom he has shared major championship medals tells you plenty about Daley’s quality but, on visiting the London Aquatics Centre, something else is instantly striking. Most of the Team GB divers were directly inspired into the sport by Daley. “My first memory of Tom?” says Williams, “my grandad turned on the television and there was Tom doing a handstand in Beijing. He said, ‘That’s the young boy everyone is talking about’.”

Williams then found himself sharing a platform with Daley at this year’s World Championship. “I had no idea how many people come up to him, day to day, asking for a photo. That’s just in the diving world. He’d been out for two years – the other competitors did look quite shocked.”

Jack Laugher, himself a gold medallist in Rio, has similar stories. “Seeing Tom in 2008 was what made me believe. Growing up alongside him, being close friends with him, has been an honour. He’s always very consistent even though a lot of aspects of his life have changed.”

Like Daley in Beijing, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was the baby of the team in Tokyo (she was 16) when friends and family could not travel: “He was incredible – helped me when I was struggling with a particular dive – and his confidence really does shine through.”

On the day of our visit, Figueiredo is constantly checking every dive via two giant poolside screens and it is noticeable that Daley is just about the last to finish. “His super power is his relentless journey for excellence – the special athletes do everything that other people don’t want to,” she later says.

“It’s special to be coaching a guy like him. You are running to the pool – you can’t wait to feel that energy, enthusiasm and passion about diving.”

Since coming to prominence at the 2008 Beijing Olympics Daley has gone from being the baby of the team to the father figure - AFP/Adrian Dennis

Comeback

Tom Daley had talked even as a young diver about wanting to reach five Olympics but, with a gold medal and a new life in Los Angeles, the world moved on quickly following Tokyo. He was raising a young family and throwing himself into ventures like a podcast on which his celebrity interviews have included Hillary Clinton and Shania Twain. Daley made a visit, however, to the Olympic museum in Colorado Springs with his screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black and now six-year-old son Robbie. The staff gathered to applaud before Daley then found himself in tears when he watched a video of what it meant to be an Olympian. Robbie told his dad that he wanted him to watch him dive at an Olympics. There was just over a year until Paris and, while Daley had kept himself physically fit, the demands of being Olympic-ready for an event that sends huge forces through your shoulders, ribs and spine are considerable.

And so he took baby steps, diving in relative anonymity locally before deciding that it was possible. He teamed up with Williams and a largely remote routine began, with Daley now attaching heat straps to his back and knees each morning to help keep his creaking body supple. “Physically, for sure, it is a big leap but I think more mentally,” says Figueiredo. “One thing I knew about Tom was that, if he says he’s going to do something, I trust him 100 per cent. It’s not been easy. Even with two weeks to go we were making improvements every day. But, here we are.”

A world silver behind the Chinese favourites Junjie Lian and Hao Yang suggests that another medal is very possible. “It’s weird, not normal, how quickly we have gelled,” says Williams. “We talk quite a lot, but not really about diving; I send him TikToks, ask how his kids are doing.” Figueiredo even thinks that Daley could go until LA, when a mixed-team event might be added. Williams nods: “He’s crazy good – different gravy. No-one else in the world could have had that much time off, come back, adapted and done what he’s done.”

Along with Helen Glover Daley not only was a flag bearer, but also recreated the famous scene from Titanic - AFP/Naomi Baker

The entire family – from husband, children and mum to aunts, uncles and friends – will be poolside in Paris on Monday when Daley’s kit-bag will include his knitting, a baby’s dummy (his second child Phoenix is one) and a rainbow-coloured shammy. “What you see is what you get with Tom,” says Banks, the first coach. “He always has a smile, talks to his fans. There’s no act. He’s probably one of the best role models on the planet.

“The way he can get into the water with zero splash, after what he does in the air, is very rare. The Chinese are a bit robotic whereas Tom has that flair so, when he gets it right, they have to watch out.

“The coach in diving is like a sculptor. If the clay’s not good enough, they’ll end up with coffee cups. But, if you put a good sculptor with the highest quality clay, you can produce Ming vases. Objectively, Tom is still that.”