Bulletin from the Saniona AB extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

Today, on June 29, 2021, an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was held in Saniona AB. In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading, the meeting was held only by advance voting (postal vote) in accordance with temporary legislation. A summary of the resolutions adopted at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting follows below. All resolutions were adopted with the required majority of votes.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to amend § 4 of the Articles of Association so that the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the company are changed.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors regarding issues

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to authorize the board of directors, within the limits of the company’s Articles of Association, at one or several occasions, during the time up until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, to resolve to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles. An issue should be able to be made with or without provisions regarding contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions. In case the authorization is used for an issue with deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, the subscription price shall be on market terms (subject to customary new issue discount, as applicable). The purpose of the authorization is to be able to source working capital, to be able to execute and finance acquisitions of companies and assets as well as to enable new issues to industrial partners within the framework of partnerships and alliances.

Malmö on June 29, 2021

Saniona AB (publ)

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.15 CEST on June 29, 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

