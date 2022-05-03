Bulletin from Physitrack PLC’s (publ) Annual General Meeting

·5 min read

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

At the Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company"), on 3 May 2022, the following resolutions were adopted.

To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Accounts

The AGM resolved to receive and adopt the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2021, together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor.

Re-election of Directors

The AGM resolved to re-elect Elaine Sullivan, Per Henrik Molin, Arup Paul, and Jasper Zwartendijk as a Director of the Company.

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

The AGM resolved to re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor to the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Authority to allot Ordinary Shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2005, in substitution for all existing authorities, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into Ordinary Shares for any purpose, up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £3,252.15 (being 20% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital) such authority to apply until the end of next year's annual general meeting (or, if earlier, until the close of business on 31 May 2023) but, in each case, during this period the Company may make offers and enter into agreements which would, or might, require Ordinary Shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into Ordinary Shares to be granted after the authority ends and the Board may allot Ordinary Shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into Ordinary Shares under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not ended.

Authority to dis-apply pre-emption rights

The AGM resolved that, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, subject to the passing of Resolution 8, the Directors be empowered pursuant to section 570 Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560(1) Companies Act 2006) of the Company for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 8 as if section 561 Companies Act 2006 did not apply to the allotment, such power to expire at the end of next year's annual general meeting (or, if earlier, until the close of business on 31 May 2023) unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to such a date.

Share Repurchases

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Act) of its Ordinary Shares, provided that:
a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased shall be 1,626,077 (representing 10% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital at the date of this notice of Annual General Meeting);
b) the minimum price (exclusive of any expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is £0.001;
c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for each Ordinary Share must not be more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to five per cent., above the market value of an Ordinary Share for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which that share is contracted to be purchased; and (ii) an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, in each case exclusive of expenses;
d) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held after the date of the passing of this resolution or, if earlier, on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, unless such authority is renewed to such time; and
e) the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under the authority, which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

For further information, please contact:
Adam Nilsson, Investor relations: ir@physitrack.com. +46 (0) 70 746 44 21

About Physitrack
Physitrack, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, we are a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

  1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

  2. Virtual care powered by the Physitrack technology platform where we have in-house physiotherapists and corporate wellness practitioners in the UK, the Nordics and Germany.

Physitrack is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK). www.physitrackgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.
info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

Attachments

Bulletin from Physitrack PLC's (publ) Annual General Meeting

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699914/Bulletin-from-Physitrack-PLCs-publ-Annual-General-Meeting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Maple Leafs first to take on new shape in 'unflappable' Game 1 performance

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?