Bulletin from the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
Dividend
The Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid.
Board of Directors
The Meeting discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2020.
The Meeting re-elected the Board Members Sofia Bertling, Johan Carlström, Ted Elvhage, Alexander Kotsinas, Tomas Mikaelsson, Dimitrij Titov and Juan Vallejo.
The Meeting elected Johan Carlström as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Election of Auditors
The Meeting resolved that the registered firm of accountants BDO Mälardalen AB be elected as auditor for a term of office of one year up until the end of the 2022 AGM. BDO Mälardalen AB has announced the intention that Authorized Public Accountant Johan Pharmanson be appointed Auditor-in-Charge. The Meeting also resolved that the Authorized Public Accountant Carl-Johan Kjellman, BDO Mälardalen AB, be elected as auditor for a term of office of one year until the end of the 2022 AGM.
Authorization of the Board to decide on the repurchase and transfer of Class B treasury shares
The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board to repurchase, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, as many Class B shares in the Company as may be purchased without the Company's holding at any time exceeding ten per cent (10 %) of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. The Board of Directors was also authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, to transfer the Company's Class B shares, deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights.
Authorization of the Board to decide on the issue of new shares with or without preferential rights for the shareholders
The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on new issues of Class B shares, warrants and/or convertibles entitling to subscription of Class B shares corresponding to no more than twenty (20) per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.
Reduction of the share capital by way of cancellation of repurchased shares and increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue
The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to reduce the share capital by cancellation of 15,967,675 repurchased own shares and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue.
Amendment of the Articles of Association
The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to amend the Articles of Association.
