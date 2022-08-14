Bullet Train arrives right on time at No. 1 for second week in a row at the box office

Audiences over the weekend decided to chugga-chugga-choo-choose the David Leitch-directed, Brad Pitt-starring Bullet Train, rolling it into the No. 1 spot at the box office.

The film, about a group of starry assassins on a train, opened atop the North American box office last week with $30.1 million, according to Comscore. Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock also make appearances in the adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka's 2010 Japanese novel MariaBeetle, which was translated to English as Bullet Train in 2021.

Scott Garfield/Sony Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 'Bullet Train'

This weekend, Bullet Train took in another $13.4 million domestically, $17 million worldwide, bringing its estimated gross to $54.5 million, $114.5 million globally.

Pitt reunited with Leitch, his former stuntman-turned-filmmaker behind action favorites John Wick and Atomic Blonde, for the project. "He's developed into a director with his own vernacular, his own language, and it's really fun to see," Pitt said of Lietch during EW's Around the Table with the cast.

The rest of the box office top 10 was mostly familiar titles, with DC Super Pets swooshing into second place with $7.2 million in its third week of release, bringing its total to $58.3 million. Viewers are apparently still feeling the need for speed as Top Gun Maverick is proving one of the most resilient blockbusters of the summer. In its 12th week, the Tom Cruise high-flying vehicle still managed to rake in another $7.2 million, for a domestic cume of $673.8 million. To-date, Top Gun Maverick has grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Thor: Love and Thunder is still brewing up a storm, though not as mighty as before, with $5.3 million in its sixth week, bringing it domestic total to $325.4 million ($720.5 million globally). Rounding out the top 5 is Jordan Peele's Nope, scaring up an additional $5.3 million, for a four-week haul of $107.5 million ($113.9 million globally).

Meanwhile, A24's horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies exceeded box office expectations with its initial nationwide expansion grossing $3.3 million at a relatively sparse 1290 theaters. The only new film to break into the top 10 was Lionsgate's Fall, about two best friends who climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, only to find themselves stranded with no way down. The film somehow found its way in the tenth spot with a debut of $2.5 million.

Overseas, China's Moon Man — a comedy/sci-fi film about a man left unexpectedly on the moon as an asteroid destroys the earth, leaving him the last person in existence — continues to dominate the global box office, bringing in $32 million, for a total gross of $359.5 million.

