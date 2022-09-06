The Bullet that Missed by Richard Osman review: death by knitting needles? How apt

Jake Kerridge
The Bullet That Missed is Richard Osman's third Thursday Murder Club novel - Penguin Books
The Bullet That Missed is Richard Osman's third Thursday Murder Club novel

When we’re told that a victim in this third instalment of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club series has “been killed in a very unpleasant way [involving] knitting needles”, it seems entirely appropriate. Osman’s all-conquering, record-smashing chronicles of the adventures of four septuagenarian sleuths continually yoke the violent and the cosily domestic, making for an odd but effective mixture of mass slaughter and cockle-warming celebration of the elderly, as if Quentin Tarantino had directed an episode of Last of the Summer Wine.

This time round, the Club’s remit seems to have extended to committing murders as well as investigating them: retired spy Elizabeth, de facto leader of the Club, has been tasked by an international money launderer with bumping off one of his enemies, an ex-KGB high-up she tangled with during the Cold War – the penalty of her non-compliance being her own death and those of her clubmates.

A less frenetic storyline sees the foursome probing the death of a reporter on the local television news, giving Osman the chance to give us some behind-the-scenes insight into the weird world of telly, as well as the strange way in which appearing on the box turns people into public property.

Do we really believe in a character like Club member Joyce, a woman who pauses the television while watching Countdown “just to make it less stressful” but is a tigress when her friends are in need? We do while we read because Osman has the ability to make his characters seem real however outlandish his plots, partly because he has an Alan Bennett-ish gift for observation of the foibles of the elderly that grounds them in actuality.

His books are obviously intended to be crowd-pleasers but never seem confected, with a genuine warmth that readers clearly respond to. Every bookshop will be as crowded as the post office on pension day when this one is released, and Osman deserves that success.

The Bullet that Missed is published by Viking at £20. To order your copy for £16.99 call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

