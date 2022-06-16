Bulldogs unleash offence in Game 7 to win OHL final against Spitfires

·1 min read

HAMILTON — Fears that the Hamilton Bulldogs didn't know how to play in a Game 7 winner-take-all showdown turned out to be unfounded Wednesday at the FirstOntario Centre.

Playing their first Game 7 in five years, the Bulldogs turned in one of their best efforts of this year's Ontario Hockey League playoffs as they outplayed and outscored the Windsor Spitfires 6-1 to win the J. Ross Robertson Cup and a coveted ticket to the 2022 Memorial Cup.

Avery Hayes paced Hamilton with three goals, while Mason McTavish, with two, and Jan Mysak also scored for the Bulldogs. Alex Christopoulos had a third-period goal for Windsor. The last two Hamilton goals were scored into an empty net.

Hamilton outshot Windsor 31-27, and enjoyed period leads of 1-0 and 2-0. The crowd was announced as 11,779.

POKE CHECKS: With Hamilton's win, all the teams are set for the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which starts Monday in Saint John, N.B. The Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) and host Saint John Sea Dogs are in the tourney. Hamilton will play opening night against the Sea Dogs at TD Station. The tourney concludes on June 29. The 2021 Memorial Cup was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 2023 tournament will be held in Kamloops, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022

The Canadian Press

