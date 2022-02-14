Bullard: Sequence of high U.S. inflation reports warrants faster hiking - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four strong inflation reports in a row, from October through January, warrant a faster pace of Federal Reserve rate increases, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Monday, restating his call for a full percentage point of rate hikes by July 1.

"The last four forecasts taken in tandem have indicated inflation is broadening and possibly accelerating in the U.S., so I shaded up my position," Bullard said on CNBC.

His call last week for a half a percentage point hike at the Fed's March meeting contributed to a fast market repricing after a stronger than expected report on inflation in January. Bullard however said Monday he would defer to Fed chair Jerome Powell about the timing of upcoming moves.

