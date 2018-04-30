The bull Martin Pérez killed and ate got its revenge from beyond the grave

The bull that injured Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Pérez is back at it. Only this time, it struck from beyond the grave!

Pérez is still having complications from his surgically repaired elbow. In five starts, the lefty compiled a 9.67 ERA. That was enough for the Rangers to place him on the disabled list Monday.

There’s so much more to this story than a pitcher struggling with a sore elbow, though. As you may recall, Pérez was initially injured in the offseason after a bull startled him and caused him to fall on his non-pitching arm. That was the cause of his broken elbow.

Pérez wound up getting his revenge, though. He told reporters that he punished the bull by killing and eating it. He wasn’t all that remorseful, either, saying it was “good meat.” As you might expect, PETA wasn’t too happy about the whole situation.

Maybe everyone involved underestimated this bull, though. Months after the injury, Pérez is still having discomfort in the elbow. With Pérez being put on the disabled list, it’s safe to say the bull got its revenge from beyond the grave.

We’re basically dealing with an old horror movie plot right now, which means the Rangers are going to have to come up with some spooky solution to break this curse. We’re not sure they need to turn to the “Exorcist” or “Poltergeist” immediately, but we would steer clear of the Rangers’ clubhouse for a while.

Trust us, you don’t want to be inadvertently involved in a dark ritual that sets loose the spirit of a vengeful bull.

Rangers pitcher Martin Pérez can’t seem to escape the bull that injured him this winter. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

