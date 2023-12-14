Bull gets loose on tracks at Newark Penn Station, taken into custody

Steer clear! A bull was spotted running along the tracks at New Jersey's Newark Penn Station train station Thursday morning, delaying trains for commuters heading into New York City.

New Jersey Transit said trains were experiencing up to 45-minute delays between Newark Penn Station and New York City due to the police activity.

The bull was first reported on the loose around 10:30 a.m.

By noon, the bull was taken into custody, New York ABC station WABC reported.

PHOTO: A bull is on the loose on the tracks at New Jersey's Newark Penn Station train station. (NJ Transit)

Commuter Jason Monticelli told WABC his train slowed down and the conductor pointed out the bull.

"It was just kinda trotting down the track," he said. "We were just trying to figure out where it came from."

Bull gets loose on tracks at Newark Penn Station, taken into custody originally appeared on abcnews.go.com