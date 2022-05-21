Bull jumps arena fence at Redding Rodeo, injures bystanders before being secured

A bull jumped an arena fence and injured spectators during a bull-riding event at the Redding Rodeo, according to officials, but the rodeo’s run was to conclude as scheduled this weekend.

A news release from Redding Rodeo officials said that the bull ran out of the rodeo grounds Friday and toward the contestant parking lot.

A video shared by local man Robert Innes shows the bull clearing the fence and running into the crowd.

Rodeo livestock professionals responded to contain the bull, the news release said.

According to rodeo officials, the bull was secured near the Sundial Bridge and placed in a trailer.

The Justin Sports Medicine Team, Mercy Ambulance, rodeo staff and local law enforcement responded to provide first aid to the injured persons.

“We wish the best to all those affected,” rodeo officials said. “The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate the support.”

There were no details on the nature of the injuries.

Rodeo officials said the final performance of the Redding Rodeo was scheduled to take place Saturday.