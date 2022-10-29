Bull Flag Develops An Anonymous Payment System

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 / The Bull Flag team is happy to announce the development of an anonymous payment system, named "Bullet Cash", it will be powered by Bull Flag, with plans to implement some "first in the world" features.

As the crypto space continues to evolve and receives new projects, developers are at the forefront of developing projects that guarantee traceless transactions so that users can anonymously send and receive payments without leaving a trace on the blockchain. Bull Flag is one such project, a new entry that seeks to revolutionize the almighty Bull market.

CaphIQ, Saturday, October 29, 2022, Press release picture

According to the team, the payment system will be able to securely rotate transactions of any token through the blockchain and also secure a withdrawal address to enable users withdraw their deposited funds without any traces.

The team posited that the new payment system is ticket-based and that tickets will be issued to depositors to enable them withdraw funds at their convenience. The team also explains that crypto enthusiasts will be able to use the payment system to anonymously make purchases without using their debit or credit cards.

The Bull Flag Token

Bull Flag has a token can you can trade on Pancakeswap using the official bullflag contract address. The token has a wide range of real-world utilities, including for the payment of goods and services. You can also earn a discount when you use the token to pay for transaction fees on the Bull Flag ecosystem.

Bull Flag Roadmap

The project is currently in phase one with lots of activities lined up for this phase. Some of the activities that have already been achieved include the setting up of a website and social media accounts, private sale, utility developmental, and contract audit. Activities that the team hopes to achieve in the coming weeks include partnership announcement, Pinksale Fairlaunch, as well as marketing warm up.

About Bull Flag

Bull Flag represents a grand welcome to the almighty Bull Market. The project is developed by team Alpha 7 led by Mr. Dave. For every transaction involving Bull Flag, there's a true burn mechanism that automatically wipes off 2% of the transaction from the supply; thus increasing price and reducing the supply.

Story continues

The revenue generated are being plunged back into the buyback wallet for further allocation.

Social Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/bullflagofficialchannel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087060813986

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebullflagbsc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebullflagbsc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3jrxGjMt3NdOtUP6WCxW0w

Instagram: https://instagram.com/officialangeldave?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y



Contact Details:

Name: Klemz Dave

Email: ceo@thebullflag.com

Website: https://thebullflag.com/

SOURCE: Bull Flag





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722977/Bull-Flag-Develops-An-Anonymous-Payment-System



