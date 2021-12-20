Bull elk trapped and tangled in wire in Colorado. Video shows how they broke free

Bull elk became so tangled in wire fencing that they couldn’t move, Colorado video shows.

The two bull elk were trapped after their antlers became tangled in wire fencing in Estes Park, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northeast region team said.

On Sunday, Dec. 19 wildlife officials stepped in to save them.

Two bull elk were entangled together with wire fencing material in Estes Park. Wildlife Officer Rylands tranquilized both the elk and with the help from Deputy Marcantonio with @LarimerSheriff, they were able to completely remove the material. pic.twitter.com/IkSKbNkx5i — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) December 20, 2021

Both elk were tranquilized so wildlife officials could safely cut the fencing from their bodies. The wire had gotten wrapped tightly around the elks’ antlers, video shows.

Wildlife officials used large pliers to cut through the thick wire material, according to the video.

“Wildlife Officer Rylands tranquilized both the elk and with the help from Deputy Marcantonio with (the Larimer Sheriff), they were able to completely remove the material,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.

The elk were given a reversal drug so they could up shortly afterward, wildlife officials said.

“We expect a full recovery,” the Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in the video. “Please make sure you don’t have anything out in your yard that can entangle wildlife.”

Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer or elk pass through to get food or water, McClatchy News reported.

In some cases, entanglements can become serious for the animals because they could die if they don’t free themselves somehow. It is also extremely stressful for the animal to frantically try to escape from whatever it may be wrapped in, wildlife officials said.

Story continues

Estes Park is about 60 miles northwest of Denver.

Deer tangled in holiday lights spotted wandering Colorado. Blame breeding season

Deer dashes across road — then crashes through CBD storefront in Massachusetts video

Rescuer slowly crawls across partially frozen lake to save deer, New Mexico video shows