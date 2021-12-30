Bulky trash pickup in Miami might be delayed this week because of COVID-19 surge

The recent surge of COVID-19 infections has hit the city of Miami’s sanitation department and created staffing shortages that could create delays in trash pickup this week.

As of Wednesday, more than 331 city employees across multiple departments were out due to COVID-19. The uptick in illnesses and exposures has impacted staffing, leading the city to put out an advisory Thursday telling residents that pickup of recycling and bulky trash pickup on Thursday and Friday may be delayed.

“If your blue cart or bulky trash items are not collected on its scheduled date, please leave them curbside for collection,” reads the advisory.

According to the city’s communications office, 15 sanitation staffers called in sick earlier in the week, and 17 were out on Thursday. With the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, administrators are anticipating absences to continue.

City residents who have questions or concerns are asked to call 305-960-2801 or dial 311.

The spike in COVID cases has prompted multiple senior administration meetings to discuss changing internal policies related to working from home and masking in city offices. City Manager Art Noriega is expected to address any possible changes in early January.