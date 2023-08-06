Bulk and versatility key as Steve Borthwick looks to reprise England's 'white orcs' of 2003

Steve Borthwick has gone for physicality and versatility with his England squad - Getty Images/David Rogers

It was 20 years ago, following England’s defiant victory over the All Blacks in Wellington, that Martin Johnson’s side were described by a New Zealand newspaper as like “white orcs on steroids”.

If it was far from a term of endearment, there was an element in respect at the manner in which the 2003 world champions-elect had found a way through heroic brute strength and endeavour to grind out a famous 15-13 victory, critically repelling a succession of scrums on their line with just six forwards while Neil Back and Lawrence Dallaglio were in the sin bin.

One can only wonder what New Zealand’s Sunday Star Times would make of Steve Borthwick’s 33-man World Cup squad which will be announced on Monday morning. For there will be echoes of history, at least in the philosophy behind his selection.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that on the bench that day in June 2003, a key milestone on England’s journey to lift the World Cup in Sydney in November that year, was one Stephen William Borthwick.

The playing group available to him now may lack the world-class menace and winning habit of Sir Clive Woodward’s squad, but what will become clear from Borthwick’s selection is that for this World Cup at least, he is putting an emphasis on forging his own 2023 version of white orcs by opting for bulk and versatility.

The shock omission of Henry Slade reveals Borthwick’s instinct, with the 30 year-old deemed too much of a luxury despite his huge left boot and game-breaking ability because he was not able to cover wing as well as centre.

Slade is not expected to feature in England's World Cup squad - Action Images via Reuters/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

In the complex matrix of attempting to squeeze as many big and menacing forwards into the 33, something had to give. And the thoroughbred Slade, who started four of the five Six Nations matches this year, paid the price, with Borthwick backing the powerhouse combination of Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence as his only two specialist centres.

Elliot Daly, who can cover Slade’s outside centre position, will provide the left-footed kicking option, most likely from the left wing. Owen Farrell, certain to start at fly-half in England’s first choice side, is another option at inside centre.

Story continues

The other two backs to benefit from their utility are Joe Marchant (centre and wing) and Max Malins (wing and full-back) with Henry Arundell bringing the X-factor at the expense of Jonny May and Joe Cokanasiga.

Yet selection of the 19 forwards is even more revealing of Borthwick’s mindset, where a return to England’s traditional setpiece strength appears to have been the overwhelming priority, with back five versatility the key here.

Alex Dombrandt may have been an ever-present starter during the Six Nations at No 8, but his inability to make the hard yards count has cost him. Tom Willis came very close as a natural back up to the return of Billy Vunipola, and as one source suggested would be “the next cab off the rank”.

Instead, Borthwick has loaded his pack with extra bulk in the form of George Martin and David Ribbans, with the clear ambition of adding extra ballast to tighthead lock along with Ollie Chessum. The hard-running and hard-hitting Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes provide further versatility at lock and blindside flank, with Ludlam also able to cover No 8.

Borthwick: ‘We need to ensure we’ve got a team with strong foundations’

Tom Curry and Ben Earl will be tasked with providing breakdown dominance with a game plan founded on scrum and mauling power and a pressure kicking game. It may not prove to be attractive to the eye, but it can be extremely productive in World Cup knock-out rugby.

“You can talk about the tactical element, what I’d like to talk more about is what we see in this England team,” said Borthwick last Thursday.

“What I want to see is a team of players that keeps standing up time and time again, whatever the situation in the game, and whatever is required, and they work exceptionally hard to make other people look good. If we can build that, a team that just stays in the fight, a team that keeps standing up. Because that is integral.

“I have no doubt there are times this team is going to be tested. What I believe this team has got is a lot of talent. And the more time I spend with them, the more talent I see they’ve got. What I need to do is make sure they understand what is expected of being an England player.

“I’ve chatted to lots of previous England coaches, I’ve watched a lot of, as you will have done, watched every England game in the recent time. And every great England team has been built on strong foundations and has had players that break the game up, that have the ability to find space and break the game open.

“Whether that’s their handling skills, distribution, or the pace they bring or kicking game, whatever they have as the ability to break the game up, we need to ensure we’ve got a team with strong foundations and enable us to then have those players.

“Part of this process I have now is building those foundations. Again you’d say you’d want to build this gradually, those foundations over a period of time, but we’re having to fast track all of that.”