Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetic Industry worth USD 15.24 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.19% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bulk Packaging for Cosmetic Industry Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Bulk Packaging for Cosmetic Industry Research Report, by Material, Product and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 15.24 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028).

Competitive Analysis

List of the companies profiled in the bulk packaging market for cosmetic industry research report are:

Menasha Corporation (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific (U.S.)

Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands)

Amcor PLC (Australia)

Grief (U.S.)

Rehrig Pacific Company (U.S.)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

Westrock Company (U.S.)

REMCON Plastics Inc. (U.S.)

BWAY Corporation (Georgia)

Among others.

Product differentiation and innovation are strategies used by players to improve their standing globally.

Industry Update

On Repeat, a new startup, has developed economical refill packs used for packing balms, powders, and liquids.



Market Research Future’s Review on Bulk Packaging for Cosmetic Industry

Bulk packaging is reserved for ensuring the safety of products during transit. It is primarily used by companies experiencing heavy demand for their products. The report on the global bulk packaging market for cosmetic industry by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers trends in cosmetic products and packaging techniques for the forecast period (2021-2028). The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market size and growth are discussed in high detail with respect to government initiatives.

Bundling and Protection of Goods to Induce Market Demand

Goods packaged in bulk volumes required adequate protection during travel and from atmospheric elements. Film wraps are used in warehouses and distribution of goods and bolstered by the retail industry. Utilization of secondary packaging for products and demand for bulk boxes, drums, and sacks can drive bulk packaging market demand. Protection of skincare products from moisture, humidity, light, and heat will favor market.

Lightweight Nature of Plastics to be Profitable for Global Market

The popularity of plastics for containing the contents of cosmetics and use of industrial bulk packaging for increasing capacity of logistics suppliers can drive the bulk packaging market for cosmetic industry. High disposable income levels of customers and change in routines of personalized hygiene can bode well for the market. Use of plastics due to their durability, light size, and reliability can drive its popularity.





Focus on Self-grooming to Increase Market Growth Rate

Increasing interest in self-grooming and sales of skin care, hygiene, and baby care products can drive the bulk packaging market growth. Huge amount of opportunities and a large customer base owing to social media influencers can push market demand. The geriatric populace and interest in hygiene may predict a boom in sales of products.

Use of Plastic to Limit Market Growth

The high use of plastic for packaging and limitations to its recycling can hamper the bulk packaging market for cosmetic industry. Change in rules and policies are also expected to limit market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The bulk packaging market for cosmetic industry growth can be stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdown restrictions on manufacturing. The dip in spending levels on cosmetic products as well as change in customer preferences can affect market growth. But reopening of malls and public places can provide opportunities to the market.

Segmentation Analysis

Plastic Material to Garner Significant Market Revenue

The plastic material is expected to generate critical revenues for the bulk packaging market for the cosmetic industry. Comfort levels with plastic and ability to extend shelf life of products can drive segment growth.

Pails to Capture Large Share of Bulk Packaging Market

The pails are expected to capture a large market share owing to its low cost and efficiency in packing small products. Huge demand for film wrap owing to expansion of ecommerce sector can drive segment growth.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead in Global Market Demand

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to lead in the global bulk packaging market due to a large consumer base and demand for cosmetics. Establishment of retail chains, proliferation of ecommerce, and surge in disposable income levels of customers can drive market demand. Growth in manufacturing and expansion of food & beverages and pharmaceuticals and chemicals in China can lead the way for market demand.

Europe to Command a Respectable Market Share

Europe is expected to command a respectable market demand due to a geriatric populace and increased spending on skincare products. Rapid industrialization and utilization of natural ingredients for soothing formulations can trigger market demand.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetic Industry: Information by Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboard and others), by Product (Pails, Drums, Bulk Boxes, Shipping Sacks, Material Handling Containers and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2028



