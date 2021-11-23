Bulgaria bus fire: At least 45 dead including children after crash

An “explosion” on a bus in Bulgaria has killed at least 45 people with children among the dead.

The bus crashed, and caught fire, on a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia, about 2am on Tuesday.

Sleeping passengers were rocked awake by the sound of an explosion, survivors said.

Seven people managed to break a window on the bus and escape the blaze with their lives, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told bTV.

“Everyone is asleep. One of the passengers I spoke to on the phone told me there was an explosion. Seven people managed to break a window and escaped,” Mr Zaev said.

A burned-out shell of the vehicle remains on the highway as firefighters carry out investigations.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, it is also not known why the bus was travelling at 2am.

Officials said an investigation will be launched into the bus, which had Northern Macedonia licence plates.

Bulgarian news agency Novinite said representatives from Macedonia’s embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev visited the site of the crash and told reporters it was “a huge tragedy.”

“I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the relatives of the victims,” Yanev said. “Let’s hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident and we can prevent such incidents in the future.”

