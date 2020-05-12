Bulgari Stops Off In London Town With New Special Edition Watch

Photo credit: Bulgari

Despite the ongoing lockdown measures, Bulgari hasn't postponed its world tour. On the contrary, the Italian purveyor of all things nice and luxury is jetting around the globe – and doing so from a socially distanced (and very good-looking) place as its Cities Special Edition series finally lands in London with a brand new watch.

After previous instalments looked to Rome, Tokyo and Paris among others, the London City Edition is inspired by the UK capital. But this is no ritzy West End affair. Instead, Bulgari has channelled the striking, workwear corners of Hackney and beyond in its bold 'Diamond-Like Carbon' case and a brown calf leather that can be switched out for a black rubber alternative. It's your local high street, an eclectic mix of shoppers and shops: an artisanal bakery next to an independent brogue store that's opposite a local boozer that predates WW2.

Photo credit: Bulgari

Inside, an automatic movement – the sort of innards that are wound and powered by the kinetic action of the wearer's wrist – fuels a date aperture to 3 o'clock in addition to the watch's general function. And, it's robust enough to survive a splash with a 50m water resistance.

As with all other legs of Bulgari's world tour, the London Special Edition comes with exclusive illustrations from a leading artist. Which, in this instance, is Clémence Trossevin: a Parisian painter that produced 12 watercolour scenes evoking the UK's love affair with gardens and the great outdoors.

Granted, it's not quite business-as-usual travel. But Bulgari's London Special Edition comes pretty close.

Available online now at bulgari.com, priced £3,740

