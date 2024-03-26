Bulgari Sets Up Foundation

GIVING BACK: The birth of Fondazione Bulgari was unveiled in Rome on Tuesday by the brand’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin.

“For a long time now, Bulgari has been engaged in a wide spectrum of initiatives focused on building a magnificent future starting from our heritage,” said Babin, who takes on the additional role of president of the foundation, speaking at the city’s landmark Ara Pacis altar in the presence of Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and of the director of the Capitoline Superintendence Claudio Parisi Presicce.

The Rome-based luxury house has over the years embraced several multifaceted initiatives, collaborating with charities supporting gender equality or championing equal access to education. It has financially contributed to the preservation of Italy’s cultural heritage and established a support system for the crafts community.

The foundation also aims to promote contemporary art initiatives and partnerships with cultural institutions and offer visibility to emerging talents. So far, this objective has been pursued by Bulgari through several initiatives such as the establishment of the Maxxi Bulgari Prize in 2017, a biennial recognition born in collaboration with Rome’s MAXXI Museum and dedicated to young artists who have created their work in Italy. There also is the partnership with the Whitney Museum, which has Bulgari as the main sponsor of the next three editions of the Whitney Biennial.

The foundation will continue the path traced by the 15-year-long partnership between Bulgari and Save the Children. Aurora, the award created by Bulgari in 2016 to reward talented women in different fields, will become the official platform of of the foundation to magnify pioneering female voices.

Bulgari’s Jewelry Academy, founded in 2017, will be joined by La Scuola Bulgari, the company’s first training school for external students, now central to the activities of the foundation.

Bulgari’s vice president of marketing and communication Laura Burdese takes on the additional role of vice president of the foundation.

