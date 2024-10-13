Bulega beats Razgatlioglu in Superbikes thriller

Nicolo Bulega edged out Toprak Razgatlioglu in the closest finish in World Superbikes history to boost his hopes of overhauling the championship leader [Getty Images]

Nicolo Bulega edged out championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu in the tightest finish in World Superbikes history to win the superpole race in Estoril.

BMW's Razgatlioglu looked to have the race under control as he had a comfortable lead at halfway but was reeled in by his closest championship challenger who then produced a stunning final corner to snatch victory by 0.003 seconds.

Ducati rider Bulega's triumph cut Razgatlioglu's series lead to 41 points with a possible 87 points still available in this year's remaining four races.

Italian Bulega is the only man who can prevent the Turkish rider regaining the title that he won previously in 2021.

Northern Ireland's six-time champion Jonathan Rea produced a fast start to move up to second place on lap one but slid off on lap five after he had dropped down the field and remounted to eventually finish in 22nd position.

Rea, is in his first season at Yamaha after his long successful stint at Kawasaki, was fifth in Saturday's race one on the tight Portuguese circuit with his sole podium this year coming when taking third in the superpole race in the British round.

The previous closest race finish in World Superbikes history came at Phillip Island in Australia in 2010 when Leon Haslam edged out Michel Fabrizio by 0.004 seconds.

Defending champion Alvaro Bautista moved up the field to complete the podium positions with Andrea Locatelli, Danilo Petrucci and Great Britain's Alex Lowes filling out the top six positions.

Razgatlioglu took victory in race one ahead of Bulega when third-placed Iker Lecuona gave Honda their first podium finish of 2024.

The riders will be back in action in race two at Estoril on Sunday afternoon.