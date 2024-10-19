Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal blow at Bournemouth

Blow: Saka did not play for Arsenal vs Bournemouth (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has revealed he left Bukayo Saka out of the squad for Arsenal’s trip to Bournemouth as the club not want to rush him back from injury.

Saka injured his hamstring playing for England during the most recent international break and was forced off during their 2-1 defeat to Greece.

The winger subsequently missed England’s win over Finland last Sunday and he was absent from Arsenal’s squad for their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arteta spoke positively about the 23-year-old in his pre-match press conference on Friday, saying he was recovering well, but they did not want to rush him back.

“We tried the last few days but he didn't have the right feeling,” said Arteta on Saturday before the game at Bournemouth. “There was no point pushing him and we have very good options as well.”

Arsenal have a big run of games coming up, including a clash with Liverpool next week. They also have trips to Chelsea and Newcastle next month.