Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta issues update on Arsenal star's fitness ahead of Chelsea clash

Mikel Arteta has admitted he does not know if Bukayo Saka will be fit for Arsenal's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Gunners boss addressed the winger's injury condition this morning with the club also waiting on issues for William Saliba and Leandro Trossard.

"Not a lot [to say]," he told reporters.

"We haven’t had a lot of players. We’re going to do our first training session today and we’ll know more after the session."

Saka picked up the injury in the Champions League defeat to Lens at the start of the month, and missed the win over Manchester City as a result.

Gareth Southgate called him up to the England squad and, despite Arteta ruling him out of the international period, he underwent further assessment at St. George's Park before departing to continue his recovery in north London.

Arsenal will go top of the Premier League with a win at Chelsea, as they sit level on points with league leaders Tottenham going into the weekend and Spurs don't play until Monday.

