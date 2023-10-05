Bukayo Saka injury: Gareth Southgate admits uncertainty over Arsenal star despite England call-up

Gareth Southgate says Bukayo Saka is still being “assessed” by Arsenal despite his call-up to England’s latest squad.

The 22-year-old is a major doubt to face Manchester City this weekend in a crucial clash at the top of the Premier League.

The Arsenal winger was substituted just before half time of their Champions League defeat at Lens with what Mikel Arteta has described as a “muscle” injury.

But Southgate has still picked Saka in his England squad ahead of a home friendly against Australia before a Euro 2024 qualifying match at Wembley against Italy.

“He is still being assessed,” Southgate said on Thursday.

“They’ve got a big game this weekend and then there’s another seven days before we play Australia and 10 days before Italy, everybody will monitor everything as we go forward.”

Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins and John Stones all come into England’s squad as Callum Wilson, Eberechi Eze and Ben Chilwell drop out through injury, with both Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount among the players who have been overlooked.

Southgate explained why he has selected Bowen and Watkins amid excellent attacking competition. He said: “We spoke before the last squad to say we’ve been happy with the wide players and their performance in the last four games in particular and the last two in March.

“The team is playing really well. Clearly, there’s some stability there but we have Jarrod Bowen in those wide areas. He has scored five goals in seven games, he is playing really well.

“The Australia game as well is the opportunity to learn is why he is in. Callum Wilson is carrying an injury so I don’t think he would be available.

“Ollie [Watkins] has started the season well. He has been in good scoring form in the last couple of weeks but we have to be careful with that because there can be recency bias when looking at selection.

“But he is in good form, playing well and obviously on a high. He has been with us before and we know his personality and character, and he is a good guy around the group. He is playing for a team that is playing well and really well coached.”