Bukayo Saka injury: Arsenal star could miss Brentford and Bournemouth games, says Mikel Arteta

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has revealed Bukayo Saka is a doubt for this weekend's game against Bournemouth after being forced off in the closing stages of the north London derby.

Saka was replaced deep into stoppage-time during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham, after forcing Cristian Romero into an own goal and scoring from the penalty spot, and the winger is almost certain not to be risked in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at Brentford.

"He was limping quite badly after the match," Arteta said on Tuesday. "We had to get him off the field which is never a good sign and he wasn't able to participate in the [training] sessions."

Saka has made 86 consecutive Premier League appearances for Arsenal, a club record, but asked if he could miss the League game at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, Arteta added: "It's a possibility, yes."

Declan Rice was replaced at half-time against Spurs and has also not trained since, with Arteta saying the England international was still feeling some discomfort in his back.

"He hasn't trained yet. He could not not carry on in the game but hopefully it's not something big," the Arsenal boss said.

"We are confident [he will be fit for the weekend]. He's still uncomfortable, he had to leave this pitch and that's never a good sign for a player like him. Hopefully he'll progress in the next few days."

Arteta refused to rule Leandro Trossard (muscle tightness) or Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) out of the weekend but neither winger will feature against the Bees, while Thomas Partey (groin) remains sidelined longer-term along with Jurrien Timber (ACL).