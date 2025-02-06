Bukayo Saka included in Arsenal squad for Dubai training camp

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka has been included in the Arsenal squad for their trip to Dubai.

Saka is currently out with a hamstring injury but both he and Ben White were in the squad that travelled to Dubai on Thursday.

Arsenal are heading to Dubai for six days of warm-weather training as Mikel Arteta seeks a physical and mental refresh ahead of the Premier League title run-in.

Saka has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 21.

📸 Check out the photos of our Gunners heading for a one-week training camp👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 6, 2025

Arteta said this week that he did not know when Saka would be ready to return.

But he and White, who is closing in on a comeback after knee surgery, have travelled to Dubai to continue their rehabilitation there.

Arteta said this week that White could return when Arsenal play Leicester in their next game on February 15.

Arsenal posted pictures of the squad about to board the plane to take them to Dubai on Thursday, and Saka was pictured alongside Gabriel.

There were no pictures of Gabriel Martinelli, who was due on Thursday to have scans on the hamstring injury he suffered in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Newcastle.