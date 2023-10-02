Bukayo Saka hands Arsenal major fitness boost ahead of Lens and Manchester City tests

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus handed Arsenal a major boost after being fit to train at the start of a big week for the Gunners.

Saka went off injured during Saturday’s 4-0 win at Bournemouth with Jesus also picking up a knock late on, but both trained with the rest of the squad on Monday morning.

Arsenal face Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday and then play Manchester City in a Premier League showdown at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Saka appeared to hurt his foot when blocking a shot from Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and his fitness will be a relief for Mikel Arteta.

Thomas Partey also trained as he continues his closes in a return after a groin injury. Gabriel Martinelli and Jurrien Timber were the only players absent.

Arteta insists he will not take his eye off Lens, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.

After City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Saturday, the game this weekend gives the Gunners a chance to make a real statement about their title ambitions.

Arsenal won 4-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday and are one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

But Arteta is keen for his side to continue their good start in Europe after they beat PSV 4-0 in their first group game, and has suggested he is unlikely to rest players tomorrow.

“I am just thinking how we can prepare Lens,” said Arteta.

“It’s going to be a really tough match away from home on Tuesday to try to win it and City will be the next step.

“But it’s taking a lot of good things and move them for Tuesday and again try to make the right decision with the line-up and squad to maintain the level we are showing.”