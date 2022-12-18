Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli return plan confirmed as Mikel Arteta hails ‘big boost’ for Arsenal duo

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will welcome Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli back to the squad imminently, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The duo missed the Gunners’ 2-0 friendly defeat to Juventus on Saturday having only recently returned from the World Cup, which they both departed at the quarter-final stage.

Next up for Arsenal is the Premier League visit of West Ham on Boxing Day and both players are expected to be fit to play.

Arteta said of Saka and Martinelli: “They’ll come back straight away into the rhythm, shape and mould of the team.

“We’re waiting for them and they are desperate to be back as well. I’ve spoken to both of them.

“Gabi was here today, with a big smile and big energy. He’s ready to go again. It’s going to be a big boost for the team.”

The attackers are set to line up either side of Eddie Nketiah on Boxing Day given Gabriel Jesus’ injury. Arteta has no doubts the young striker can step up for the league leaders.

The Arsenal boss added: “Eddie is always ready. He knows that it opens an opportunity for him.

“He needs to grab it but the way he trains every day and the mentality he has, he gives us no reason not to think he’s going to be super ready to perform.”