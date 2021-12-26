Bukayo Saka’s double leads Arsenal’s 5-0 Boxing Day breeze past Norwich

Photograph: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka’s two goals helped ensure Arsenal will enter 2022 in the Premier League’s top four as his side cantered to a 5-0 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road. Dean Smith’s defeated side, however, remain rooted to the bottom of the table, having been unable to add to their two league victories this season.

Saka opened the scoring with a left-footed effort in the sixth minute, and the dominance of Mikel Arteta’s side was better reflected on the stroke of half-time as Kieran Tierney added a second – Martin Ødegaard supplied the assists for both first-half goals.

Midway through the second half, Saka made it 3-0, and when Ozan Kabak then hauled down Alexandre Lacazette late on, with Saka having been replaced, the Frenchman stepped up himself to stroke the ball past Angus Gunn in the home goal.

A VAR review then sealed Norwich’s misery in confirming that substitute Emile Smith Rowe had legitimately added a fifth in stoppage time.

More to follow