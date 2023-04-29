‘We built our own house and made a £250,000 profit’

Ben and Sarah Taylor of Sturton by Stow, Lincolnshire, who project managed the building of their house in the village - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

I grew up in Ireland, in a house my parents built. They built it themselves, quite literally, with the help of an army of siblings, cousins and schoolfriends in the trades.

It was a block-work bungalow, so quick and easy to construct, and was built on a rocky, boggy corner of my grandfather’s farm.

Like the plucky (or delusional) self-builders featured in almost every episode of Grand Designs, we lived in a leaky caravan in a neighbouring field as it took shape.

My parents weren’t pioneers. Around 60pc of homes in Ireland are self-built, placing it mid-table in international comparisons. Leading the pack is Austria, with a self-build rate of 80pc, followed by Belgium, Italy and Sweden, all with rates above 60pc.

The laggard, as in so many international comparisons these days, is the UK, which has the lowest known rate of self-building in the world, at 11pc.

The government thinks that self-building could be the answer to this country’s housing problems.

Self-built homes are likely to be of higher design quality and to be more energy efficient. Self-builders won’t land bank. Self-builds may provoke less nimbyism.

Above all, self-building could spell the end to the dense, bland, cookie-cutter housing estates beloved of the volume house builders.

The problem is that self-building stubbornly refuses to take off, despite a flurry of policy initiatives.

Help to Build, a government loan scheme that aims to make self-building accessible to those with deposits of as little as 5pc, and Right to Build, an obligation on councils to maintain registers of those interested in self-building and to provide enough plots to meet that demand, have both failed, so far, to set off a self-build revolution.

Peter Johns, CEO of the National Custom & Self Build Association (NaCSBA) – a body that promotes public awareness of self-building and encourages government action to support it – admits that progress has been slow.

“Self-building is still not growing an awful lot as a share of the market, but recent initiatives will show results in time”, he says.

“Houses are such a big purchase item that it takes time to build confidence and shift attitudes.”

Ben Taylor, 39, who works as an estimator in Lincolnshire, had not thought of self-building when he started looking for a new home.

“We had outgrown our house and we couldn’t find anything else suitable for us in the village”, he says.

“We didn’t want to leave the area and anything of the size we needed was way out of our budget.”

He came across a plot of land for sale forming part of a larger site with outline planning permission for five new family homes.

Rather than develop the houses for sale himself or sell the entire site to a housebuilder, the landowner was, quite cannily, selling the plots individually to self-builders.

Taylor and his wife bought one of the plots for £300,000 and spent a further £40,000 on legal fees, stamp duty and professional fees.

To design the new house, which extends to 3,800 square feet, he instructed the same architect who had been hired by the landowner to obtain the original outline consent.

It cost £140,000 to build (though he did some of the works himself) and the property, which the family moved into at the end of last year, is now valued at £750,000, meaning that the project has generated a notional profit of over £250,000.

It is not about the profit, says Taylor; he now has a home large enough to accommodate the family as it grows and of a size and quality he would not otherwise have been able to afford.

It is also just the way they want it. He says: “The house is designed to our specification. We have a double height entrance hall, which a developer would never ‘waste’ space by including, a large boot room for the shoes which were always scattered around our old house, home offices, a sun room and a home cinema.”

His project was not entirely straightforward. The cost of building materials increased dramatically in 2022.

He spent 40pc more on timber than his budget allowed – the roof trusses alone cost £5,000 more than anticipated.

He saved money by pitching in to do some of the work himself, working late into the evenings after finishing his day job.

Today’s self-builders are wary of rocketing interest rates, rising build costs and a weak housing market.

According to a survey by the National Self Build and Renovation Centre (NSBRC), only 2pc of those planning a self-build are abandoning their project but 30pc are delaying it.

Some 28pc are planning to take on more of the work themselves to cut costs.

Daniel Kong, 29, who works in sales for a technology firm, has taken advantage of market turmoil by snapping up a self-build plot near Marlow, Buckinghamshire, that came back to the market after the previous buyers took fright.

He says: “My friends think I’m mad – it is a tiny site with planning permission to demolish a row of four garages and build a three-bedroom house.

He is not put off by the economic backdrop. He says: “I plan to live there forever and hopefully the project will create some equity from the start, so I won’t be affected by any small price falls.”

He has reduced the specification, though: “the basement excavation will be hugely expensive so my builder has recommended that I spend my money on getting the structure of the building right, and just put in a cheap kitchen and bathroom for now – I will replace them in the future when I have saved up again.”

He had always dreamed to building his own home but had assumed it would be unaffordable.

In fact, one of a growing number of building societies offering specialist self-build mortgages is lending him 75pc of the cost of the land and the same again of the estimated build cost, released in stages as the works progress.

“The loan is taking time and there is a lot of paperwork, but it is easier and more affordable than I expected,” says Mr Kong.

Peter Johns, of NaCSBA, adds: “Building your own home is daunting but almost anyone can do it – you don’t need any actual building experience.

“I have met self-builders from all walks of life and from every profession. If you have some basic project management skills, you can manage a self-build.”

There is no shortage of confidence in Ireland but that is because self-building is so common.

My parents built their own home because that’s what their parents had done and what all their friends were doing.

Self-build in Britain will reach a tipping point when enough of us know someone, or know someone who knows someone, who has proudly and successfully built their own home.

Until then, self-builders will remain an exclusive club of plucky pioneers.