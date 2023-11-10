Built like a log cabin, this KC-area home was designed by Arrowhead’s architect. See inside

A home for sale in Greenwood, Missouri, built to resemble an enormous log cabin, features 35-foot ceilings, sits on 41 acres and was designed by a famous Kansas City architect.

The house, located near Missouri Highway 7 and East Outerbelt Road, is listed on Zillow.com by Keller Williams Realty for $2.25 million. It is in the Lee’s Summit School District southeast of Kansas City.

The home features two finished bedrooms and space for two more in the main house, as well as a detached one-bedroom apartment above the three-car garage.

The property for sale at 13708 South Missouri 7 Highway in Greenwood, Missouri, is seen in this aerial photograph. Zillow

The wooden interior mimics a rustic log cabin, complete with huge logs lining the walls and massive support beams resembling the trunk and branches of a giant tree.

They hold up a catwalk leading to a lofted office and second-floor bedroom.

An elevated catwalk leads to the loft office in the log cabin-style home at 13708 South Missouri 7 Highway. Zillow

Among the home’s amenities are a curved kitchen island, 35-foot ceilings on the main floor, a see-through fireplace, a walk-in closet and a back deck for entertaining.

It also features towering windows that let in natural light.

An elevated catwalk is seen above the main floor of the log cabin-style home at 13708 South Missouri 7 Highway. Zillow

The home was custom-designed by Ron Labinski, a world-renowned Kansas City architect best known for his work on sporting arenas, including Arrowhead Stadium.

Labinski, who died in January, was hailed as “the godfather of sports venue design.”

The interior of a refurbished 1880s barn is seen at 13708 South Missouri 7 Highway. Zillow

The property also includes a refurbished historic barn from the 1880s, three pastures, horse paddocks, a three-acre pond, wheat fields and a large garden complete with fruit trees.

The location of the log cabin-style home at 13708 South Missouri 7 Highway is seen on Google Maps. Google Maps

The home is located just southeast of Lee’s Summit in Jackson County, a short drive from the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area.

Do you have more questions about housing or development in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.