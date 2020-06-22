I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Made The Cut

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Sonic Healthcare

How Fast Is Sonic Healthcare Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Sonic Healthcare boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from AU$1.10 to AU$1.23, in the last year. I doubt many would complain about that 12% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Sonic Healthcare's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to AU$6.6b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

ASX:SHL Income Statement June 22nd 2020

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Sonic Healthcare's future profits.

Are Sonic Healthcare Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a AU$14b company like Sonic Healthcare. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at AU$122m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Story continues

Should You Add Sonic Healthcare To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Sonic Healthcare is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sonic Healthcare that you should be aware of.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.