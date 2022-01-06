Built In Honors Sift in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

Sift Earns Placement on Built In’s Best Companies for Remote Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, was honored in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Sift earned a place on Built In’s list of Best Remote-First Companies. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

As Sift has transitioned to a flexible work model for employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has implemented a comprehensive virtual onboarding process that provides step-by-step virtual guides for new employees’ first weeks at Sift, product and company tutorials, centralized information portals, and time for team bonding. Additionally, the company hired a Director of Knowledge & Collaboration, Keeley Sorokti, whose role is to work across the entire organization to foster and grow an open knowledge sharing and collaboration culture at Sift–which is critical for a hybrid work environment.

Sift employees will be able to choose to work from local Sift office locations as pandemic restrictions ease and as soon as it is deemed safe to return to the office, though they will also have the option to continue working fully remotely.

"While the last two years may have changed the ways we work, Sift's unique culture allowed us to adapt to our work-from-anywhere environment. By embracing these changes, we’ve been able to foster connectedness, flexibility, and innovation for individuals and teams across the globe," said Liz Kosinski, SVP of People at Sift. "We're honored to be named a Best Place to Work by Built In and remain dedicated to empowering our employees, regardless of where they choose to work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Sift is currently hiring across departments, and open roles can be found at: https://sift.com/careers .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 70 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Doordash, Twitter, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Media Contact

Victor White

Director of Corporate Communications, Sift

vwhite@siftscience.com



