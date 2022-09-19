We built this city on crocks and bowls

Another free community event is happening when Crockstock 2022 hits the Medalta on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Medalta will be open to the public with free admission, a stage will be set up outside the main doors featuring great Canadian bands, the market at Medalta is returning, and more.

“It’s an all-day festival,” said event manager Sara Dell. “We have a big stage that will be in front of the kilns. A beer garden (opens at noon) and a great lineup of entertainment from Indigenous dancers to pop, country and folk music. We also have kids and family activities that they can register for in the market.”

The headliner will be Bif Naked. Toque, a super-group of musicians that have played with some of the biggest Canadian artists, will also be taking the stage. Local bands that are booked include the Hip Katz and Derek Hintz. Dell advises to bring your own lawn chair if you want to have somewhere to sit. A Latin band is coming from Calgary with free salsa lessons when they are playing.

“Everything at Medalta will be open and free,” said executive director Mike Onieu. “At the Shaw Centre, the Medalta International Artist and Residents program will have their doors open if people want to see what our professional artists do over there each day. The museum will be open and free to enter all day. In the Yuill Family Gallery we will have some exhibitions of some of Medalta’s collection in pottery. Everything is open, and we are hoping to get lots of people.”

Food trucks will be on site and happen to be having a poutine competition the same day.

“It’s not our doing, but it works out great,” stated Onieu.

Medalta received funding from the Department of Canadian Heritage. The grant is intended for a celebration and reopening of communities, along with providing some economic stimulus.

“For Medalta, it lines up really well and it’s a great opportunity to have that end-of-summer event and to let everyone know we are doing more events and activities,” said Onieu. “This is the start of big things.”

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News