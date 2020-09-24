Building's roof collapses in Mohali's Dera Bassi, four people die

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): An under-construction building's roof collapsed in Derra Bassi here on Thursday leading to the death of four people, while four others were rescued.

"An under-construction commercial building's roof in ward number 14 Merra Malli Mohalla near Ramlila ground of Dera Bassi sub-division here collapsed around 9:30 am on Thursday morning during the construction of the first floor of the building," Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner, SAS Nagar here, said as quoted in a media statement from District Information and Public Relations Office.

In the nearly four-hour-long rescue operation, two persons were culled out in less than an hour while it took two more hours for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to rescue others caught in the debris.

All four persons succumbed to injuries, the press statement read.

Among the persons who lost their lives were three migrant labourers working in the building as well as the building's owner who was rescued on spot by local civil administration and was sent to GMCH Sector 32 for further medical assistance but lost life despite best efforts by doctors, it said.

The labourers crushed in debris have been identified as Gopi Chand (60 years), Raju (46 years) and Ramesh (45 years) and Hardev Singh (72 years), the owner of the building.

"The Civil, Police, Medical, Fire and NDRF teams reached the spot well in time. Rescue operation was commenced soon after receiving the information. Power supply to the building was immediately cut off to avoid electrical shock and other related incidents," informed Kuldeep Bawa, SDM Dera Bassi who personally monitored the rescue operation.

The cause of collapse as per the on spot report of building inspector MC Derabassi was bad sanitary fittings. Pertinently, sniffer dog teams were used and on confirmation that no more persons were trapped in the wreckage, the rescue operation was called off after four hours of struggle, the press statement added. (ANI)

