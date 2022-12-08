BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL MASTER PLAN FOR AGING IN NEW YORK STATE

The New York Academy of Medicine
·6 min read

New Report from The New York Academy of Medicine shares expert insights.

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the recent Executive Order by Governor Kathy Hochul to establish New York State’s first Master Plan for Aging (MPA), The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) has released its latest convening report “Creating an Age-friendly Plan for the New York State Master Plan for Aging.” With generous financial and programmatic support from The John A. Hartford Foundation, earlier this year NYAM led a summit of healthy aging stakeholders to provide expert guidance as input for development and implementation of the MPA.

On June 21, 2022, the Center for Healthy Aging at NYAM convened more than 150 stakeholders from across New York State and around the country to learn about the New York Master Plan for Aging (MPA) process and to provide critical input on what will be included in the plan. An MPA is a cross-sector, state-led strategic planning resource that can help states transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for their rapidly aging populations.[1] New York is in the vanguard of states establishing an MPA for this growing population.

Experts in the field of aging across the healthcare, social services, philanthropy, academic, advocacy and government sectors provided information and insight on the MPA, the current state of aging services in New York and the potential that the MPA offers in the next decade. Interactive engagement among the participants yielded guiding principles for a roadmap for developing the MPA.

Key considerations identified in the report include:

Focus on Equity: Equity and the role of racism in how services are provided emerged as a critical focus area, along with the need to collaborate with diversity, equity and inclusion professionals in the aging community.

Reduce Ageism: Education around the significant harm caused to older adults by ageism and implicit bias can form the basis of promoting opportunities for intergenerational connection across the lifespan.

Reimagine Older Adults as a Resource: Recognition of older adults as valuable resources with skills and expertise to offer their communities.

“NYAM is pleased to present this timely report that summarizes our convening that will support New York’s Master Plan for Aging. NYAM is enthusiastic about Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order 23 for the Master Plan for Aging that will provide a comprehensive approach for ensuring that older adults, and people of all ages, can live healthy lives across the state. We look forward to applying the research NYAM has conducted and the tools we have developed to support the Hochul administration in the development of this plan.” —Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, President-Designate, The New York Academy of Medicine

“The release of this report is perfectly timed with Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order 23 establishing the first New York State Master Plan for Aging. The report combines insight from aging experts in state government, healthcare, policy and philanthropy with the collective input of the attendees who contributed on a range of topics, including housing, caregiving, health, digital connection and rural aging. We look forward to working with the NYS Master Plan for Aging Council and the Stakeholder Advisory Committee to ensure that the plan reflects the proceedings of this summit.” —Elana Kieffer, Director, Center for Healthy Aging, The New York Academy of Medicine 

“The New York State Master Plan on Aging Coalition commends and appreciates the NYAM report. The convening and the report were pivotal to laying the groundwork for the release of Governor Hochul’s Executive Order on the NYS Master Plan on Aging. The report will certainly guide ongoing work on the MPA, and we urge those state officials vested with implementing the MPA to see it as a key resource.” —Bob Blancato, MPA, President, Matz, Blancato & Associates, and Coalition Coordinator, The New York State Master Plan on Aging Coalition

“The development of New York’s Master Plan for Aging is the perfect example of what we can achieve when we work together. A diverse, cross-sector representation of nonprofit, public and private entities are collaborating to bring forward our shared vision of a New York State where people can thrive at every age. I applaud and thank the Center for Healthy Aging at The New York Academy of Medicine for hosting this important summit in June. This convening was the opportunity for more than 150 partners to identify and discuss key principles for the plan and help ensure that those who are closest to healthy aging issues have a voice in this important process.” —Nora OBrien-Suric, PhD, President, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York

“The Governor’s signing of an executive order to launch a state Master Plan on Aging presents us with a tremendous opportunity to create a comprehensive age-friendly approach to meeting the needs of all older New Yorkers. The state’s plan will become stronger thanks to the recommendations from the 150 stakeholders convened by The New York Academy of Medicine and our many state-level partners.” —Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation

About The New York Academy of Medicine 
The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is a leading voice for innovation in public health. Throughout our 175-year history, we have uniquely championed bold changes to the systems that perpetuate health inequities and keep all communities from achieving good health. Today, this work includes innovative research, programs and policy initiatives that distinctively value community input for maximum impact. Combined with our trusted public programming and historic library, and with the support of our esteemed Fellows and Members, NYAM’s legacy as a public health leader continues. To learn more, visit www.nyam.organd follow @NYAMNYC on social media.

About the NYAM Center for Healthy Aging 

NYAM's Center for Healthy Aging works to improve the health and well-being of older adults. We work to make both immediate and long-term systemic changes to ensure a healthy life for generations to come. Our work is focused on improving critical elements of healthy living for older adults including: social, physical and economic participation; positive perceptions of well-being, quality of life and autonomy; improved functional ability and minimized activity limitations; excellent healthcare and services. To learn more, visit www.nyam.org/center-healthy-aging  and follow @agefriendlynyc on social media.

About The John A. Hartford Foundation 

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the foundation has three areas of emphasis: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. For more information, visit johnahartford.org and follow @johnahartford.

[1] chcs.org/resource/getting-started-with-a-master-plan-for-aging/

CONTACT: Gina Ravosa The New York Academy of Medicine 212-822-7285 gravosa@nyam.org


Latest Stories

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canadiens forward Gallagher out at least two weeks with lower-body injury

    VANCOUVER — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher missed games at Calgary and Edmonton last week because of the injury. He had played every game of the season up to that point. Gallagher has three goals and five assists in 22 games. The Canadiens gave the update on Gallagher's injury before facing the Canucks on Monday night in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022. The Canadia

  • Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year contract that adds the right-hander to the team's rotation. “I mean the roster's, I think, fully set up for doing special things and having a long season,” he said. “But also ... that's one of my favorite mounds

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six