Building projects hit by lack of supplies and price rises

Simon Read - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read
A man laying a patio
A man laying a patio

Building materials are running short in the UK, leaving DIY projects in doubt and building companies under pressure.

The Construction Leadership Council has warned that cement, some electrical components, timber, steel and paints are all in short supply.

It blamed "unprecedented levels of demand" that are set to continue.

The Federation of Master Builders said that some building firms may have to delay projects and others could be forced to close as a result.

"Small, local builders are being hit hardest by material shortages and price rises," said chief executive Brian Berry.

"We can't build our way to recovery from the pandemic if we don't have the materials."

Roland Glancy, managing director of design service Peek Home, advised people to delay home improvement projects until autumn.

"The last thing you want is to knock through a wall and then struggle to get hold of a bag of plaster to complete your vision leaving you living in a building site, just when we should be enjoying our new freedoms," he said.

Prices rising

The supply problems stem from a number of factors. Construction industry projects have surged since lockdown began easing which has led to skyrocketing demand for already scarce materials.

There are also issues hitting specific products, such as the warmer winter affecting timber production in Scandinavia while the cold winter weather in Texas affected the production of chemicals, plastics and polymer.

Builders
Builders

There has also been a sharp rise in shipping costs, said Noble Francis, economics director of the Construction Products Association.

"Shipping costs have risen sharply due a shortage of empty containers from Covid-19-related issues and the sharp recovery in global demand," he told the BBC.

For instance the cost of shipping a 40ft container from Asia to Northern Europe soared from $1,500 (£1,061) in summer 2020 to more than $8,300 (£5,873) by May 2021, he said.

With demand globally increasing and the UK importing many of its raw materials, lead times for orders are lengthening while prices are shooting up.

The Office for National Statistics has projected a rise of 7-8% in material prices, with increases for certain materials, such as timber, expected to more than double during the course of the year.

"My members are experiencing price rises of 10-15% across the board, rising to 50% on timber and 30% on cement," said Mr Berry.

Amy Archer, Swift Group
Amy Archer says her firm has never experienced such severe shortages

'Unprecedented demand'

"It is really challenging in terms of supplies. It's nothing that we've ever experienced before," said Amy Archer, deputy managing director of the Swift Group, which makes caravans, motorhomes and holiday homes.

She said there are two issues: "The first is a shortage of materials in the first place and the delays that we've seen through the ports because of shipping container shortages."

The second is rising prices: "Commodity prices are going up because there's such a huge demand for products."

Booming activity domestically hasn't helped too, she said. "Lots of people are doing home improvements such as new kitchens and that's all draining the materials that are available."

Timber factory
Bayram Timber's Chris Husband says wood prices are rising fast.

"This really is unprecedented," said Chris Husband, commercial director at wood supplier Bayram Timber. "The sheer volume of timber that's being demanded at the moment, they are struggling to keep pace with it in Scandinavia, where we source most of our raw material."

His company competes against others across the globe for the timber and is "having to wait in line", he said. "It's having a huge inflationary effect on the raw material price and obviously the lead times as well."

Is the current situation here to stay? "We're pretty much certain that this is with us for the rest of this year," he said.

Brexit effect

Brexit has also affected the UK's timber supply as 80% of softwood comes from Europe, said Thomas Goodman, construction expert, from MyJobQuote.

Steel is also in short supply, as global demand exceeds supply. "Many steel manufacturers have stopped taking orders, as they are worried that panic buying will result in extremely low stock," he said.

The shipping costs issue is likely to subside in the next three to six months but global demand is likely to remain high for the next six to nine months, predicted Mr Francis.

Mr Berry pointed out that small builders can't stockpile or plan jobs far in advance, unlike larger firms, so they need to be assured that the materials will be at the merchants when they need them.

"Consumers must be aware that shortages are causing delays to projects, and that costs may change in the months ahead because of this pressure," he said.

Building materials supplier Travis Perkins said: "In instances where we have seen some challenges posed by global demand for raw materials or inflationary pressures, we continue to work closely with our suppliers and partners to ensure healthy stock availability for our customers."

But with higher material prices for the moment, many homeowners and builders are choosing to delay work until the necessary resources become more affordable.

Latest Stories

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets destroy Celtics to take 2-0 series lead

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers, reportedly joins TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Prized pitching prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada this summer

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins announced his commitment to Team Canada on Monday.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Sean McDermott 'concerned' about Bills reaching possible NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka's disdain, fires off some dumbbell curls

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

    Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.

  • NBA fines Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for club visit after Game 1 win over Clippers

    Kristaps Porzingis reportedly went to a club on Sunday in Los Angeles.

  • Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

    Baseball players and stupid injuries. Name a more iconic duo.

  • Alex Ovechkin confident he'll sign extension with Capitals

    Alex Ovechkin said Tuesday he is confident he will sign an extension and play again next season for the franchise he led to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

  • Packers coach Matt LaFleur talks up QB Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers absent from OTAs

    Rodgers isn't at voluntary OTAs, so LaFleur focused on the quarterback who is actually present.

  • Jets captain Blake Wheeler takes puck to groin for clutch block

    There’s always talk about the sacrifices made to win in the playoffs, and Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler put it all on the line on Monday.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1 Tuesday night. San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33. Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound. The Padres are the only team to steal six bases in a game this season and have done it twice. No team has had seven steals since Washington against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2017. Musgrove, who pitched a no-hitter April 9 vs. Texas, did not allow a hit until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the fifth, but he couldn’t finish the inning. Tim Hill (3-2) relieved with the bases loaded and got the final out, then threw a perfect sixth. Craig Stammen pitched two innings, allowing Milwaukee’s only run on a two-out homer by Travis Shaw, his sixth. Emilio Pagan finished with a scoreless ninth. San Diego's Victor Caratini drew a four-pitch walk against Burnes to open the third, and Kim Ha-seong was hit by a pitch. Caratini took third on a one-out flyout to center and scored on a double steal, with Kim continuing to third on an error by catcher Omar Narvaez. Jurickson Profar followed with an RBI single through the right side. San Diego added two more in the sixth on one hit. Pham walked to open, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Profar walked and stole second. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hosmer followed with an RBI single. San Diego entered the day leading the majors with 50 stolen bases. The Padres added two runs on three hits in the seventh off Eric Yardley, activated off the injured list earlier Wednesday. San Diego added another run in the eighth without a hit when Tatis walked, stole second, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. After allowing Cain’s single in the fifth, Musgrove hit Shaw with a pitch and walked Burnes to load the bases with two outs, ending his 84-pitch outing. Hill relieved and enticed Kolten Wong into a ground-ball force at second. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz, on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder impingement, suffered a setback throwing to live hitters Sunday when his left lat muscle tightened up. “He is going to be basically no throwing for the next five days or so,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “We’ll kind of see how he progresses after that.” … 3B Manny Machado, bothered by a sore left shoulder, was scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday. Brewers: Yardley was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and relieved in the sixth inning. BREWERS MOVES OF Tyrone Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. IF Jack Hager was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets and assigned to Nashville. UP NEXT The Brewers have not announced a starter for third game of the series against the Padres on Wednesday. RHP Chris Paddock (2-3, 3.98) starts for San Diego. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jim Hoehn, The Associated Press

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, summons Draymond Green to Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.