Building permits down in Tiny, but value of construction soaring

Building permits may be down this year in Tiny, but township officials are showing concern over rising construction values as the 2024 budget looms on the horizon.

Two activity reports were presented to the recent Tiny committee of the whole for comparative building permits; one for the year-to-date from January through June, and one for the second quarter of the year from April through June.

Over the first six months of 2023, just 413 permits were issued by the town as compared to 528 in the same span of 2022.

Mayor Dave Evans spoke to the reports at the committee of the whole meeting, calling the township “still on track” for the high year-to-date numbers.

“You’ve heard me talk about 907 permits that we issued in 2022, and the huge number that was larger than the city of Oshawa or Milton had,” said Evans, referring to the May council meeting which pointed out more construction growth was happening in the approximate 10,000 township residences compared to those cities.

“So we’re down (21.8 per cent) in terms of total numbers of all building permits being issued,” Evans continued, “but the important fact, I think the salient one, is the actual (construction) value.

“It’s going in the opposite direction, and it’s gone up (to a 22.3 per cent) high.”

Whereas construction values were totalled as $34.8 million in the year-to-date for 2022 by June, in 2023 those values had risen to $42.6 million in the same span.

“I’m thinking more about, unfortunately, budgeting,” Evans expressed, “and what this is going to mean in the township as a whole as this community becomes more expensive, and the value of the properties get higher and higher.

“The stresses we’re going to have on our infrastructure; to be able to keep up with our demands of that type of investment in our community is going to put serious stress on our abilities,” Evans concluded.

Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins agreed, noting that all of Evans’ concerns would need to be taken into consideration as the township moved into the 2024 budget cycle.

For the 2023 construction values, the highest amount within the half-year total came from issuing 43 permits for single detached dwellings/cottages at $29.7 million; an increase of 23.7 per cent in value compared to 59 permits last year for $23.8 million.

Roughly $7.7 million was valued in 175 issued permits for additions, renovations, foundations, and decks; an increase of 36.7 per cent in value compared to the 2022 values of $5.7 million for 238 permits.

The six-month construction value for tents, signs, solar panels, and retaining walls saw a significant increase from just four permits issued in 2022 for $15,000, increasing to nine permits in 2023 for $209,500 as a nearly 1,400 per cent jump in value by comparison.

Tiny Township led North Simcoe municipalities in building permits issued throughout the past four years, and also approved an 11 per cent municipal tax increase in the 2023 budget to catch up to underfunded infrastructure assets.

The comparative building permit activity reports for the second quarter of 2023 and year-to-date can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.

A Getting Started guide to construction in Tiny is available on the building page of the township’s website.

Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca